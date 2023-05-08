Mushroom hunter remains missing, last seen outside of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The search continues for a man who went missing while hunting for mushrooms east of Ashland.

65-year-old Ashland resident John Early was last seen on Sunday, February 30 near mile marker 26 of Highway 66.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Early and one of his friends were camping and got separated while hunting for mushrooms.

Early is described as a 6’2” white man with red hair and blue eyes, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “long john” type shirt with a hoodie, jeans, and hiking boots.

Early doesn’t have a car and doesn’t drive, JCSO said.

In the time since he went missing, numerous agencies around the region were activated to help find Early.

One of those agencies, the California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force, provided an update Monday saying the search for Early is still active.

“It is critical to see how multi-state partnerships help put aside any red tape and apply to the focus on any missing individual,” Del Norte County Search and Rescue said. “DNSAR is very grateful to be a part of this focused effort and will assist however possible.”

The police ask if anyone has seen him, or maybe given him a ride, to please call ECSO dispatch at 541-776-7206.

