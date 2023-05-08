Nearly 2,000 illegal marijuana plants found during search near Selma

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Investigators searched an illegal marijuana grow in rural Josephine County Monday.

On May 8, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at an illegal indoor marijuana grow site in the 2000 block of Thompson Creek Road southeast of Selma.

JMET said at the location they found more than 500 pounds of processed marijuana and 1,869 marijuana plants.

According to investigators, the property had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations which could result in criminal forfeiture of the property.

While at the scene, JMET reportedly came across a person who is believed to be a victim of human trafficking. When the search was completed, that person was released to UNETE officials for aid and resources.

Deputies said the primary suspect wasn’t found during the search.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released by JMET.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.