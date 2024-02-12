National settlement will send millions to Oregon for opioid crisis

OREGON — A lump sum of money is coming to Oregon from the government to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to the Oregonian, a national settlement is giving the state $63 million to utilize to combat opioid usage.

A state office was tasked with how to divvy up the money and came up with four different options that include primary prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

It will be distributed over the next 18 months.

