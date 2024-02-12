Trails Outdoor School principal going part-time

ASHLAND, Ore. — During Ashland School District’s recent school board meeting it was announced that the Trails Outdoor School’s principal position is transitioning to a part-time role.

According to Ashland School District Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove, the altering of this role is a part of administrative cuts. He says the district has been seeing a decline in student enrollment since before the pandemic. And with less students, the district has less funding, which results in having them being forced to make budget cuts.

Bogdanove says while the principal position is changing, students will still get all the help they need.

We know that a school that works outdoors, any school needs support throughout. So we are working on the support but they may not come in the form of an administrator that’s on site. We know that we need to address that and make sure that that’s working for that site.

The superintendent says they’re working on the hiring process to fill the part-time role right now.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.