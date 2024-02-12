Ashland School District in midst of Superintendent contract negotiations

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland School District announced during the February 8th school board meeting that it is in the midst of final contract negotiations with a new superintendent.

We told you at the end of last year that the school district was searching for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove announced he plans to retire after the school year.

Ashland School Board Vice Chair, Jill Franko, says making this decision has been extremely difficult for the board.

This was a really hard decision. There were tears, there was loss of sleep, there was really intense hard conversations and everyone up here I can say with integrity, understands the magnitude of this decision and took it very seriously.

Board member Rebecca Dyson says the vote and public announcement in regard to a new superintendent will happen sometime in the next two weeks.

