New Addictions Recovery Center CEO and president

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Addictions Recovery Center incorporated (ARC), announced a new president and CEO.

Eric Guyer will be succeeding the former president and CEO, Lori Paris.

Guyer has been with ARC since January of 2023, as the chief clinical officer and deputy director.

But ARC says that Guyer has worked in the service of the people of Jackson County for two decades and is a lifelong Rogue Valley resident.

He says he’s excited to help continue arc’s work by helping those struggling with drug addiction disorders, and also the people he works with, who carry a similar attitude are what make him excited to fill the role,

“The energy and the enthusiasm I feel from the people that come into this work fresh every day and are able to provide great care with enthusiasm, to me that is inspiring.”

Arc says that Guyer’s transition is in progress.

His first official day is expected to be March 1, 2024.

