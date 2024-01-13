New Addictions Recovery Center CEO and president

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Addictions Recovery Center incorporated (ARC), announced a new president and CEO.

Eric Guyer will be succeeding the former president and CEO, Lori Paris.

Guyer has been with ARC since January of 2023, as the chief clinical officer and deputy director.

But ARC says that Guyer has worked in the service of the people of Jackson County for two decades and is a lifelong Rogue Valley resident.

He says he’s excited to help continue arc’s work by helping those struggling with drug addiction disorders, and also the people he works with, who carry a similar attitude are what make him excited to fill the role,

“The energy and the enthusiasm I feel from the people that come into this work fresh every day and are able to provide great care with enthusiasm, to me that is inspiring.”

Arc says that Guyer’s transition is in progress.

His first official day is expected to be March 1, 2024.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content