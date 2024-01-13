OSU Wrestler crushed while working on car

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Sunday (1/7/2024), an Oregon State University wrestler was in an accident after trying to work on his truck, which resulted in multiple injuries.

Travis Wittlake Jr. was at his family’s home in Coos Bay, when he had his truck on a lift.

The truck gave out and crushed his leg and body, resulting in multiple breaks in his leg and fractures in his lumbar vertebrae.

He was airlifted to Salem Hospital and is recovering.

Wittlake Jr. says that the support systems have been overwhelming for him, as they’ve been able to raise over $97,000 for the expenses.

He said,

“It’s amazing to see, you know, how people can come together and work together and how willing they are to give to people in need. Some of them are like, my past opponents in college and stuff and that’s amazing as well because you know, the wrestling community, you know, cares more about you more than just you being their opponent.”

Wittlake Jr. says that it’s bitter-sweet because this year was his last year of eligibility and won’t be able to finish the season.

But he says he’s proud of what he’s done over the years.

He’s given a recovery time of nine months and plans to use that time to relax and spend time with loved ones.

You can visit the GoFundMe here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.