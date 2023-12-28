New Laws Aim to Tackle Oregon Drug Crisis

OREGON – 2024 is nearly here and with it comes some changes to Oregon laws, including voter approved Measure 110.

Oregon has multiple new laws coming into effect New Year’s Day, including a law aimed at strengthening and improving Measure 110. House Bill 2513 works to make addiction and treatment services more available to every Oregonian, speeding up the process to get addiction funds out the door.

Other bills look to develop school curriculum to help students understand the dangers of opioid use, require health care facilities to provide Narcan upon discharge to patients admitted for opioid abuse, and increasing access to addiction treatment for inmates.

