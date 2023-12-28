Patsy Smullin Interviews Cynthia Mish Part 3

KOBI-TV/KOTI-TV Owner and President Patsy Smullin recently sat down with Ashland artist Cynthia Mish for an exclusive interview. Here’s part three of the interview.

Patsy Smullin: I’m just thinking about being almost 96 It’s not like your life’s been a breeze, you’ve had all kinds of challenges. What in you says “I’m okay. I’ve been okay, I am okay. I’m gonna be okay?”

Cynthia Mish: I don’t know, I can look out the window in the morning and just be ecstatic. The scenery changes all the time. And I just lose it. There was a cloud laying over yesterday and you could see the tops of the the tips of the fir trees, you know, and maybe a whole one here. It was such a beautiful composition. And as an artist that means a lot. It makes makes you very happy just to get up in the morning to look around.

Smullin: If younger people, meaning those in their 70s, those in their 40s, those in their 20s, said to you “what what are the best words of wisdom you can give me for my life?”

Mish: If you’ve got something you want to do, go for it. Don’t let anybody talk you out of it. You know better than they do what you can do, and you don’t know what you can do unless you start. And then, my god, the surprises are wonderful. That’s all I can tell young people, go do it. Going to be knocks along the way, plenty of them. Just keep going. And it ends up pretty good.

