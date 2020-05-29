Home
New store aims to eliminate single-use plastics by refilling

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Medford business hopes to eliminate single-use plastics by refilling them.

Refill Reduce Reuse offers refills on common household cleaners, soaps, shampoos, and lotions. The owner of the store said she saw a need in the Rogue Valley community after she experienced skin troubles of her own. She said many of these stores have opened up across the country.

“We weigh the container and then we fill it up with however much they want and then we weight it again, so they pay for just the product that’s inside and it goes per ounce,” Owner, Beth Eicher said.

Refill Reduce Reuse is the first of its kind in the Rogue Valley and has a variety of different items to choose from. You can visit refillreducereuse.com for more information and how you can start refilling your own bottles.

