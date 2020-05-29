Home
Ashland-based non-profit invited to join Chipotle project in the Fall

ASHLAND, Ore. — A Rogue Valley-based non-profit helping farmers has gotten a big invite from a national chain restaurant to further their work.

Rogue Farm Corps has been invited to be apart of the Chipotle Aluminaries Project 2.0 this fall. The Rogue Valley organization works with farmers in the state to help tend to different needs. It hopes by joining the project, it will be able to meet new people and gain more resources from other organizations in the project.

“I’m excited to use this opportunity with the Aluminaries Project to see how we as a group of organizations can collectively deepen this impact that this pandemic is having right now in boosting up our small farm and direct farm marketing community,” Education Director, Matt Gordon said.

Rogue Farm Corps said it hopes this summit will allow them to further its work with farmers in Oregon

