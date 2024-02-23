New theatre venue opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — The Modern Prometheans, a new live theatre venue, is opening up in Phoenix. It will offer camps, classes, and shows at its North Main Street location.

The artistic director Paul Cosca hopes to be able to offer a more intimate feel with only 40 seats in the theatre.

“We offer a wide variety of things that are all affordable, and that’s a huge part of our goal. Camps, classes, shows all at prices that people can actually afford,” said Cosca.

The theatre’s first show “Bly Manor” was piloted on Thursday and will continue performances through March 9.

Tickets are $20, or $30 for VIP tickets that include drinks and artisanal chocolates. They can be purchased at their website, https://www.modernprometheans.org/.

They suggest you like their Facebook page so that you will be the first to know when the next event is scheduled.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.