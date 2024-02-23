Medford Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police Department says 2 people died on the evening of Thursday, February 22nd in an apparent murder-suicide.

It happened on Highgate Street in south Medford, at one of the city’s largest apartment complexes, the Charles Point Apartments.

The deceased have not been identified.

MPD Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said he would not release any information about the deceased, and declined an on camera interview, but he did provide NBC5 News the following statement via text message:

“Out of respect for the family of a very delicate and difficult situation we will not be doing a release on the case from Highgate Street from last night. There is no public safety aspect to this case. Thank you for understanding.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can reach out anytime to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Just call or text 988.

