Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum won’t run for office again

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s top elected attorney announced she won’t be running for another term.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum released the following statement on Tuesday, September 19, 2023:

“Dear Oregonians,

“I want to let you know I will not be seeking a fourth term as Oregon’s Attorney General in 2024.

“I love being your AG, and I’ve given this important position my all since June 29, 2012, when I was first sworn in.

“I have been elected and re-elected three times since then. Each term has brought new and important issues and challenges. In the course of our work, I like to think I — and the nearly 1,400 wonderful employees of the state Department of Justice — have made life better for all Oregonians. During my time in office, we’ve accomplished a lot together. On top of that, the day-to-day work of running the state’s largest law firm has been incredibly rewarding.

“I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years. At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual. While there are no term limits in Oregon for AG, I have decided to impose my own and concluded three-plus terms is enough!

“Every state agency, no matter how well run, can benefit from new leadership, new energy, and new initiatives. By making this announcement more than a full year before the next general election — and eight months before the primary — I expect there will be good candidates to succeed me as the People’s Attorney for Oregon.

“My deepest thanks to every Oregonian for your support for me and for the office of Attorney General.

“Ellen Rosenblum

“PS: I’m not going anywhere for 15 months and look forward to continuing to give this job my best. I’ll also be serving as president of the National Association of Attorneys General — which is a feather in our state’s cap.”