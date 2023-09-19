Blazers ‘Rip City Rally’ rolling through Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – The Portland Trail Blazers Rip City Rally is coming our way.

The ninth annual rally hits Lakeview on Tuesday, September 19.

Klamath Falls is the next stop on Wednesday, September 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

If you miss the Lakeview or Klamath Falls appearances you can catch it in Medford on Thursday, September 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pear Blossom Park.

There will be a final stop at Cottage Grove on September 22.

This year’s rally includes contests, games, giveaways and a chance to meet the mascots and Blazers dancers.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.