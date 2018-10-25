Oregon Department of Education releases public school report cards

SALEM, ORE.- The Oregon Department of Education has released it’s yearly report card for public schools. They released it after announcing it would not come out until after the November election. After speculation of a political motive was raised, Ore. Gov. Kate Brown ordered the documents be released immediately. Much of the information in the reports was already known, but data about absenteeism was new. For a look at your school’s report card, you can click here.
