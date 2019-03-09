Oregon lawmakers consider year-round daylight saving time

MEDFORD, Ore. — Daylight Saving Time or “spring forward,” starts on Sunday, March 10th at 2 a.m. People will lose an hour of sleep this weekend.
Senate Bill 320 would abolish the one-hour change. If legislators pass it, it wouldn’t become law unless Oregon voters approve it.
Oregon would permanently remain on daylight saving time beginning at 2 a.m on November 7th, 2021.
Arizona, Hawai’i, and Puerto Rico currently don’t change their clocks. California, Florida, and Washington are working to create permanent daylight saving time.
If approved at the state level, it would have to be approved by the U.S Congress.
