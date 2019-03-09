Home
Oregon lawmakers consider year-round daylight saving time

Oregon lawmakers consider year-round daylight saving time

Top Stories , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Daylight Saving Time or “spring forward,” starts on Sunday, March 10th at 2 a.m.  People will lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Senate Bill 320 would abolish the one-hour change.  If legislators pass it, it wouldn’t become law unless Oregon voters approve it.

Oregon would permanently remain on daylight saving time beginning at 2 a.m on November 7th, 2021.

Arizona, Hawai’i, and Puerto Rico currently don’t change their clocks.  California, Florida, and Washington are working to create permanent daylight saving time.

If approved at the state level, it would have to be approved by the U.S Congress.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »