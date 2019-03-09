Five on 5 – Paul Jackson – Three Rivers Community Orchestra

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Paul Jackson from Three Rivers Community Orchestra discussing how the Orchestra got started last January, how the membership has grown since their formation, their goals for musicians in the Grants Pass area, their upcoming concert on the 16th or March at Newman United Methodist Church on the corner of 6th and B Street in Grants Pass starting at 7:00 PM, as well as an upcoming concert in October where they will partner with the Josephine County Food Bank and the Josephine County Educational Fund.
For More Information:
THREERIVERSORCHESTRA.ORG