Over $33,000 granted to help Curry County warming shelters

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Tens of thousands of dollars are headed to support Curry County warming shelters.

This week, the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation (HAF+WRCF) granted $33,880 to three Curry County organizations working to keep unhoused individuals safe and warm during extreme weather conditions.

The decision was made after the death of a 62-year-old unhoused woman who was released from the Curry County Jail in Gold Beach during extreme weather conditions.

“This woman died a half-mile from a place that could have been a warming shelter. It’s something that never should have happened.,” said Michelle Carrillo, HAF+WRCF’s acting Vice President of Strategy, Programs and Community Solutions. “These warming shelters and the people volunteering to keep them open are saving lives this week, but we need more organizations and leaders in our community to step up right now to ensure a plan is in place for future emergencies, including mutual aid and support.”

HAF+WRCF plans to distribute more funds in the future. The immediate grant will be distributed to the following organizations:

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings: staffing costs, food, and supplies for its warming center, plus winter weather supplies and overnight motel rooms and case management services for fragile individuals.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor, Port Orford: winter weather shelter, including floor mats, snacks, clothing, and cleaning supplies.

Brookings CORE Response, Brookings: fuel and other costs for supporting winter weather shelter efforts.

To contribute to HAF+WRCF, visit http://www.hafoundation.org/giving/disasterfund. You can also contact them at 707-442-2993.