Petition to restart high school sports gathers over 13,000 signatures

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A petition that started in southern Oregon has garnered over 13,000 signatures to get Oregon high school sports up and running again.
Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer said he started the petition after realizing there were no provisions for high school sports to begin in the fall under phase two guidelines. Sports at the college level will be able to resume this coming fall. Dyer said this means these activities can be engaged in safely, and therefore should extend to the high school level. No such guidelines have been announced for Oregon high school sports.
Commissioner Dyer said parents have expressed concerns for their students if they are not able to play sports this upcoming fall.
“I see the benefits and I see the need, and what I’m seeing now is the consequences of them not being able to participate and not be able to do what they love and what gives them a sense of belonging and family,” Jackson County Commissioner, Rick Dyer said.
The petition was started just four days ago. The OSAA has only announced information about allowing participation for summer sports and activities. The Facebook group can be found at https://bit.ly/2zmMdzp on Change.org.
