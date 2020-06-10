SOU celebrates graduation with variety of displays and acknowledgments

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University’s commencement celebration will look very different from years past.
Due to the pandemic, SOU will not have its ceremony in Raider Stadium, but instead, have a variety of displays and program-level acknowledgments. There are more than 1,000 graduates this year in at least 31 different programs. Those individual programs are holding specific events for their graduates like drive-throughs or socially distanced ceremonies.
SOU said its graduate have been told they should expect to be invited *back to campus for a full commencement ceremony as soon as an event of that size is allowed. The commencement ceremony would have been held on Saturday.
