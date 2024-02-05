Phoenix HS student selected to represent Oregon in Education Summit

PHOENIX, Ore. — Some exciting news from the Phoenix Talent School District at Thursday’s school board meeting. Superintendent Brent Barry announced Phoenix High School junior Javier Quintana, was one of just two student Oregonians selected to represent the state at the National School Board Association’s Rural Education Summit.

The Oregon School Boards Association’s Emily Smith says that out of the pile of submissions from across the state, Javier’s really stood out among them all.

We had a lot of great submissions and the committee was super impressed with Javier’s video and just the nice things everyone had to say about him.

The summit is planned for April 5 in New Orleans. Good luck Javier and congratulations for being selected to represent the state.

