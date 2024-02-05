Caregiving in Oregon

7 in 10 Oregonians are or have been family caregivers, and those responsibilities can lead people feeling stressed out emotionally.

Dr. Geneva Craig tells us about the resources AARP has to help.

More than 450,000 Oregonians are caregivers in our state today. Many are balancing emotional, physical, and the financial responsibilities of caring for a loved one family member or a close friend.

Caregivers face many challenges and often feel they have to do everything for themselves. They often do not and will not ask for help, which often can lead to feelings of being alone and isolation.

Caregivers are the backbone of long-term care and we know that caregivers must take care of themselves, their physical and their mental health. If their physical and mental health starts to deteriorate, it can have a very negative outcome on the person, the caregiver, and the person that they’re caring for.

For more resources and help visit https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/

