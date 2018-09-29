Police chase ends in fatal crash in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A deadly crash happened at Highway 62 and Highway 140 around 8:30 P.M Thursday night.
Oregon State Police told NBC5 News Jackson County Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and a violation of a restraining order.
Deputies arrived on scene in White City, where a citizen had alerted them of a vehicle that had been following them around.
Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over at a traffic stop when they say the driver, Christopher Giron took off.
Giron attempted to turn eastbound on Highway 140, when he underestimated the turn and ran into an electrical control box, ending up in a ditch nearby.
“The driver and passenger were both transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center, the passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the driver is still at the hospital, not sure the extent of his injuries at this time,” said Sgt. Adam Waldport with Oregon State Police.
The passenger, 50 year old Teddy Geaney, was the suspect in the restraining order violation.
OSP took over the case from Jackson County Sheriffs Office. They say they’re still investigating the crash as both parties were unable to be interviewed at the time.
