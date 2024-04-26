Jackson County Expo hosts Oregon Cheese Festival this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, cheese connoisseurs can taste their way through dozens of local artisan cheese, specialty foods, beer, wine, and cider.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Cheese Festival is taking over the Seven Feathers Event Center at the Jackson County Expo.

On Saturday, cheese lovers 21 and older can enjoy the event from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday is family day and open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25 if you pre-purchase and $35 at the door. Beverage tasting is $15. To learn more or purchase tickets, head to the Oregon Cheese Festival website.