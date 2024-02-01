Pollinator Project Rogue Valley encourages biodiversity education

PHOENIX, Ore. – Pollinator Project Rogue Valley is a nonprofit making a lot of buzz. The volunteer-led organization is striving to educate citizens on native plant gardens, for the purpose of attracting native pollinators. President of PPRV Kristina Lefever says most people think of insects as pests and try their best to get rid of them. But in reality, she says, these insects are part of a very important and intricate ecosystem; these insects are part of the food chain and provide food for birds. PPRV has several programs including Fire to Flowers, which helps people in homes that have been affected by wildfire. PPRV will help these people start a native plant garden in an effort to restore biodiversity and life to an otherwise burnt area.

“It’s a way of learning more about where you live and what you can do to help us have a sustainable and resilient future,” Lefever says.

The nonprofit is also involved in several youth education programs. Their Pollinator Pal volunteer program teaches kids to understand the importance of native biodiversity and holds fun kid-friendly events such as scavenger hunts.

Lefever encourages anyone interested in learning more about native plants, pollinators, or biodiversity in general, to visit their website.

