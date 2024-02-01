Grants Pass City Council still deliberating on public safety funding issue

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council is still deliberating on how to address public safety funding after holding a meeting last week.

Two options are being considered to bring in new revenue, a general sales tax and utility fee.

The rate for the general sales tax is yet to be determined, but city officials estimate a 1.5% tax would be enough to fund public safety.

A transportation public safety fee was also proposed, which would cost around $12 per month for a single family home, to fully fund public safety.

Mayor Sara Bristol said at last week’s meeting, “the decisions haven’t been made yet, but as many of you have stated, we do need to make a decision one way or another on something very, very soon here in order to move forward.”

The city council will discuss the next steps for addressing public safety funding at the February 7th meeting.

