CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Providence Central Point Urgent Care is expanding its hours.

According to Providence Urgent Care, it will now be open seven days a week from 7am to 6:45pm. Providence Stewart Meadows Urgent Care in Medford is also open seven days a week with those same hours.

Providence says its urgent care centers are equipped to treat a wide range of non-life-threatening medical conditions.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.