“If I were Mayor” Contest in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Have you ever thought about what you would do if you were mayor for a day?

It’s a question Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham wants you to think about. She’s opting into the annual Oregon Mayor’s Association, “If I Were Mayor” contest.

For kids in fourth and fifth grade there’s a poster contest. For kids in middle school there’s an essay contest, and for kids in high school there’s a video contest. The city council and mayor will then select a winner in each category.

The deadline to apply is March 8. The local winning entries will then be submitted to the state for a chance to win a cash prize.

To enter visit http://ashland.or.us.

