Random act of kindness honors fallen officer in Las Vegas shooting

Yreka, Ore.- The Yreka Police Department received a generous gift from a stranger Friday.
An unknown man left a card and cookies at the police station. Inside the card, he explains he and his wife are completing 58 random acts of kindness to honor the 58 lives lost in the Las Vegas shooting two months ago.
According to the note, the couple were in the front row when the shooting occurred.
Their random act of kindness Friday was in memory of Officer Charleston Heartfield, an off-duty police officer killed during the shooting.
Yreka police say they are honored to receive the gift in his memory.