Registration open for 2nd Annual Rogue Valley VeteRUN

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The second annual Rogue Valley VeteRUN is less than a week away.
The fun-filled event will take place on Saturday, October 13th at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
The money raised will support local veterans gain access to resources and mental health services.
Honor Flight of Oregon, WhiteHeart Guardian Project, and Mighty Oaks Warriors programs will benefit.
“It’s really a huge event. We’re ahead this year and I am hoping that we are going to be able to help these charities out with a little bit more money than we did last year,” said Terry Haines, Non-Commissioned Officers Association.
Pre-sale tickets are $25. Registration prices will go up on October 8, 2018.
For more information, please click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”