S.O. Humane Society receives more than $39k from Southern Oregon Subaru

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Humane Society is getting a helping hand from a local car dealer.
On Wednesday, staff from Southern Oregon Subaru presented SoHumane with a check of $39,364.
The money was raised during the dealerships “Share The Love” event. Every time a new car was sold at Southern Oregon Subaru, customers could choose where to give a donation.
SoHumane said the money will go towards its saving train program which brings animals from high kill shelters.
“It’s very important to us to save as many dogs as we can and with nearly $40,000 this year, that’s a lot of dogs,” Randy Nidalmia, general manager of Southern Oregon Subaru said.
The organization has donated money to SoHumane for the past eight years. Subaru staff said this is the biggest check yet.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]