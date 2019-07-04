Safe swimming reports available through mobile app

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — While many head out the door to enjoy our beautiful outdoors this holiday weekend, you might want to know where it’s safe to swim.
Ashland based Rogue Riverkeeper has a water quality monitoring program which gives you up to date information on areas to avoid.
Volunteers check water samples from popular waterways like Emigrant and Applegate lake each week and update the information onto The Swim Guide site. It will test for the presence of E. coli bacteria which is unsafe for human contact.
“We’re pretty lucky around here but we do have some waterways that have been struggling for a long time,” said Robyn Janssen, Director of Rogue Riverkeeper. “They’re a little more polluted than they need to be and just so far as keeping the general public informed and safe, we feel that this is really an important project.”
The most recent water quality information for the Rogue Basin can be found online at RogueRiverkeeper.org and through the Waterkeeper Swim Guide app and website at theswimguide.org
