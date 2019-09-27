Second vaping related death in Oregon, Governor Brown exploring temporary ban

OREGON — A second person in Oregon has died as a result of a vaping related illness. It’s the 13th nationwide. That’s according to the Oregon Health Authority who says Oregonians should stop using vaping products until they determine a cause.
OHA officials say the most recent death was someone who was hospitalized after vaping cannabis products. The CDC released alarming new information about people becoming ill as a result of vaping, announcing there are now, more than 800 cases nationwide primarily among young adults. Oregon’s governor is now weighing in as well
NBC5 spoke with a cannabis dispensary manager today who told me that they buy their vaping related products through state-licensed vendors. In a recent Washington Post article, they attribute a diluted THC oil and vaping cartridges bought on the black market as one of the possible reason for the illness. That manager agrees with the concerns about black market products.
A cigarette smoker NBC5 spoke with is concerned about the situation, especially cause so many people to use vaping products to quit traditional cigarettes.
“The best thing you can do with smoking is don’t start if you have started and you move up to vaping I’m hoping that vaping would be a way that would help you stop smoking,” cigarette smoker, Dan said.
Governor Kate Brown issuing a statement today on the vaping-related illnesses and 2 deaths in Oregon.
“I am requesting that the Department of Justice advise my office on what legal options are available to the state, up to and including the temporary ban of all vaping products,” Brown said.
The CDC says if you vaped recently and are experiencing difficulty breathing, you should seek medical attention immediately. There is free help available, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.quitnow.net/Oregon for more information.
