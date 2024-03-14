Secretary of State will not investigate Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says it will not open an investigation into allegations towards the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

We previously told you the organizer behind Jackson County for All alleged two commissioners violated the state’s public meetings law and attempted to organize opposition against the organization’s measures. Jackson County for All’s Denise Krause filed a grievance with the state back on February 5.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed today it declined to open an investigation into the matter. It said, “Election staff didn’t hear or see any possible violations presented in the complaint.”

Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan previously called the allegations baseless.

Jackson County for All has three measures on the May ballot – it’s seeking to expand the board of commissioners from three to five, decrease Commissioner salaries by spreading the current salaries among five commissioners, and make the board nonpartisan.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.