100 Wheelchair charging stations installed in the Rogue Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Following up on a story we recently brought you – wheelchair charging stations in the Rogue Valley just hit a major milestone.

The number of total stations just hit 100. The charger installation project comes from the United Way of Jackson County, and incredibly only began last month.

All locations can be seen at http://wheelchairchargingoregon.com. A full charge can give up to a two-mile range, expanding mobility for those who rely on power chairs and scooters for transportation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.