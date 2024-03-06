Senate ‘Daylight Savings Bill’ heads to house

OREGON — The Oregon Senate passed an amended bill that would keep the state on permanent Standard Time. The bill was approved on Monday by a close vote of 16 to 14.

Senate Bill 1548 would do away with Daylight Saving Time and put Oregon permanently on Standard Time, but that’s only if Washington and California choose to do the same. That means no springing forward or falling back each year.

This is the second time that the Senate has voted on the bill after failing the first time.

It now heads to the house for consideration. But even if it passes in the house and Governor Kotek signs it, it must still wait on the approval from Washington and California.

An update on the future of the bill will be decided in the upcoming weeks.

