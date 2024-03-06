“ExplorUS” taking over Crater Lake National Park concession operations

SOUTHERN OREGON — A new company is taking over concession operations at Crater Lake.

ExplorUS announced yesterday the company will be taking over Crater Lake hospitalities operations at Crater Lake National Park.

NBC5 News previously reported that the National Park Service announced its decision to terminate its contract with Crater Lake Hospitality last month.

ExplorUS, based in Kansas, says it already manages concessions in 11 national parks. Their CEO Frank Pikus says the transition will be seamless. The company looks forward to the opening of this year’s season in May.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, who’s been vocal about his concern on the matter issued a statement last night saying in part,

It is clear as Crater Lake that from the beginning the National Park Service took my concerns seriously and worked swiftly to put this world-renowned Oregon natural treasure on the path to better concessionaire management that protects the resource and everyone it touches.

