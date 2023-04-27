Senate fails to pass Equal Rights Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Equal Rights Amendment has failed to advance in the Senate.

The resolution to remove the deadline for ratification of the proposed amendment to the Constitution failed in the Senate Thursday 51 to 47.

Although it had two Republican co-sponsors, most GOP senators opposed it, arguing they don’t think the amendment is needed because of the equal protections provided to women in the 14th Amendment.

Supporters say the Equal Rights Amendment would ban discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantee equality for all under the Constitution.

It has been ratified by 38 states, seemingly meeting the required three-fourths needed to be approved.

However, some of those states adopted it after a congressionally-mandated deadline had passed, raising questions about the validity of those actions.

