Senior dies in crash near Ruch

RUCH, Ore. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash east of Jacksonville.

Oregon State Police said on Tuesday morning, 91-year-old Dena Bell Duval Arns of Ruch was driving a 2005 Chrysler Sebring on Highway 238.

Near milepost 26, the vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane near milepost 26, left the roadway, and overturned in a field. Arns was declared dead at the scene.

OSP said traffic was not impacted by the crash.

No further information was provided by investigators.

