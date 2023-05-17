Shooting reported in downtown Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls residents were asked to avoid the downtown area after reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

City officials said the reported shooting happened at 7th and Pine Streets just before 2:30 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told NBC5 News the shooting happened at a bus stop across the street from the Ross Ragland Theater.

Witnesses said the victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Natalie Postles works as a marketing director at the Ross Ragland Theater. She said, “I got here about two minutes after the shooting, we were at a hiring fair across town. Emergency vehicles were already responding, there was a shooting at the bus stop. As far as I know, it was a part of the transient population here in downtown Klamath Falls.”

Postles said she spoke to law enforcement earlier and she was told they were still looking for the shooter.

She said incidents like this are the reason the theater recently implemented extra security.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

