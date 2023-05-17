Rogue Valley crew heading to Canada to help fight wildfires

PROSPECT, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest says its Hotshot crew is on their way to Alberta, Canada to help with large fire support.

CNBC reports that wildfires across western Canada have burned around 1,800 square miles as of Monday.

According to Forest Service officials, the Rogue River Interagency Hotshot Crew is a national firefighting resources based out of the High Cascades Ranger Station in Prospect. Crew are usually assigned to other areas statewide and internationally to help with large wildfire suppression efforts.

The Hotshot crew is expected to be away from their home unit for 14 days.

The Forest Service says many of its fire management personnel are currently working on prescribed burns that will work to reduce hazardous fuels in the area. As soon as fire season starts, the fire management team will continue to prepare and condition for fire season 2023.

