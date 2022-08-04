Siskiyou County evacuation order

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.─ An Evacuation Order has been issued in Siskiyou County for the area east of Happy Camp.

Zones: SIS-1111 and SIS-1227 have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

Zone SIS-1224 is now under an Evacuation Warning.

Residents in Zone SIS-1224 should prepare and be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A temporary evacuation point is being set up at Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 627 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp, CA.

Also, there is a report of a Verizon outage impacting the area. County officials are aware of the outage. If you are a Verizon customer, you can still call 911 if you have an emergency.