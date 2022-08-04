Successful search and rescue operation in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.─A Curry County search and rescue operation was underway about 20 miles south of Gold beach Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl slid about 35-yards down a trail and over a bluff.

When deputies arrived, they say they found that her mom had gone after her and was also in need of rescue.

Search and rescue members set up a rope system, rappelling down to both victims bringing them to safety.

Police say the two are from Minnesota and the girl thought she could climb down to the beach below, but ended up slipping, only catching herself on some poison oak.

Police say she was lucky because if she hadn’t been able to stop herself from sliding, she could have died.