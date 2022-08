JOSEPHINE & JACKSON Co.─Friday, August 5, 2022, Congressman Cliff Bentz is holding town halls for Jackson and Josephine County.

The Josephine County town hall will be held at Rogue Community College’s Redwood campus, in the Rogue auditorium.

It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Later in the day, the Jackson County town hall will be at the Expo in Central Point from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.