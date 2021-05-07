Siskiyou County residents protest over new water tank restriction ordinance

YREKA, Calif — Residents in northern California rallied outside of Yreka City Hall Thursday to protest the County’s new ordinance aimed at curtailing illegal marijuana grow.
On Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors amended Chapter 4 of Title 3 – adding restrictions on water trucks using specific County highways.
The restrictions largely target streets in the unincorporated communities of Butte Valley and Big Springs.
According to the Article, a Water Truck is defined as a vehicle designed or used to carry about 100 gallons of water. The new ordinance prohibits the Trucks from carrying the water in the communities.
Penalties carry a misdemeanor charge and a $100 fine.
Protesters of the affected areas voiced their opposition to the bill – stating the Water Trucks are critical for their survival.
Some of the signs read, “we need water to live, water rights for all, and Asian American Lives Matter.”
The sections in the Butte Valley area include: Picard Road, Matthews Road, Redrock Road, Meiss Lake-Sam’s Neck Road, Richardson Road, Meiss Lake Road (beginning with intersection of Cook-Campbell Road and continuing west), Dorris Tecnor Road (beginning at the intersection of Sheep Mtn Road then south), and Sheep Mountain Road.
For Big Springs area: County Road A-12 (east of Big Springs Road between Big Springs Road and Highway 97), Big Springs Road, and Harry Cash Road.
Enforcement will not begin until signs warning drivers of the new order is in place.
The Board of Supervisors and the District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return our request for comment on the situation.
This is a developing story and more details will be released as they emerge.
