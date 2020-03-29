Six new COVID-19 cases in Jackson county bringing total to 13

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health reported six news COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 13.
There are no fatalities in Jackson County from coronavirus at this time. 50 percent of the new cases are male and the other half are female. One is between the ages of 30-39, another between 50-59 and one between 80-89. The majority of the cases are between the ages of 70-79 with three new cases in that age range.
Jackson County Public Health said they want the community to be informed and will release confirmed cases in a “timely fashion,” meaning the number of cases on the Oregon Health Authority’s website may not match the number that Jackson County is actually showing. Public Health said this also means they may not have complete information about each case.
The agency said it expects to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase daily in Jackson County. Jackson Co. Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames, said that Jackson County has entered a phase of “rapid community spread” of COVID-19.
Public Health is encouraging everyone to follow social distancing practices and stay at home to protect themselves. According to the agency, adults 60 and older or anyone with a serious health condition is more susceptible to developing severe complications from COVID-19. However, this is a new disease and public health officials said everyone is susceptible to getting coronavirus.
For more information from Jackson County Health and Human Services, you can go to their website: http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19.
