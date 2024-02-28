SOU announces new Provost & VP for Academic and Student Affairs

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is getting a new Provost. Dr. Casey Shillam was recently a dean and professor at the University of Portland School of Nursing and Health Innovations.

“Southern Oregon University stands out as a leader of regional institutions of higher education, and I am honored to join this thriving campus community,” Shillam said.

She will be the new Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. According to SOU, Shillam is an experienced academic leader, nurse, educator, administrator, and U.S. military veteran.

SOU President Rick Bailey said, “Dr. Shillam has already made a huge impact in our state, and we are truly excited to have her join the SOU family and apply her expertise to our academic and student-centered programs.”

Current Provost Susan Walsh, Ph.D., announced her retirement last summer but will serve in the position until Shillam takes over this coming Friday.

