Women’s Crisis Support Team ‘Spring Clothing Fair’ in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Here’s an opportunity to do some spring cleaning for a good cause.

The Women’s Crisis Support Team is taking donations now, both of women’s and men’s gently used clothing and accessories. The collected items will later go up for sale at a clothing fair that benefits the team.

Development Coordinator at WCST, Cindy Grondahl said, “The Women’s Crisis Support Team is a domestic violence and sexual assault agency that helps victims and survivors navigate through those issues.”

All items will be $2 at the fair on April 13 from 9am-2pm, so mark your calendars. But until then, locals are encouraged to drop off clothing donations at Evergreen Federal Bank’s Bear Hotel located in Grants Pass at 2101 Spalding Ave.

For more information you can call the Women’s Crisis Support Team at (541) 476-3877.

