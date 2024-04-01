SOU Laboratory of Anthropology project awarded almost $500k

ASHLAND, Ore. — SOU Laboratory of Anthropology Project is awarded almost $500,000 in a spending bill approved by Congress.

According to a press release from the university, the Laboratory of Anthropology’s Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project is an ongoing collaborative effort to research and document the lives of Oregon’s early Chinese immigrants.

It says the new federal funding will allow the project to encompass areas throughout the state where Chinese immigrants have had a presence.

SOU President Rick Bailey says this is a prime example of state and federal representatives recognizing the innovative work coming out of the university.

“Senators Merkley and Wyden supported this request through all the twists and turns of the congressional budgeting process, and the result will be a far greater understanding of the vital roles that Chinese Americans and immigrants have played throughout Oregon’s history,” said Bailey.

The University says this federal allocation more than doubles the total funding that the project has received since it began in 2016.

